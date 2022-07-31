MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Position Reduced by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.73. 3,787,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511,864. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.37.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

