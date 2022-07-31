Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.99-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.13-$8.37 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.9 %

MAA stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,509. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $158.85 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.64 and its 200-day moving average is $192.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 96.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,793,000 after purchasing an additional 37,637 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 788,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after acquiring an additional 365,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

