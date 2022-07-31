Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.13-$8.37 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.99-$2.15 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,509. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.64 and a 200-day moving average of $192.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $158.85 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.