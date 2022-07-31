Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the June 30th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Midatech Pharma Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 19,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,900. Midatech Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midatech Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Midatech Pharma stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Midatech Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midatech Pharma

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

