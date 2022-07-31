MintMe.com Coin Trading 15% Lower Over Last Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $2.19 million and $88,130.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 15% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,795.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,708.92 or 0.07181806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00164003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00021058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00259546 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.86 or 0.00659215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.40 or 0.00611059 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005724 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

