Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) PT Lowered to GBX 230 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 270 ($3.25) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MAB has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Mitchells & Butlers to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.22) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.33) to GBX 225 ($2.71) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.73) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 269 ($3.24).

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 173.30 ($2.09) on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 158.80 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 302.80 ($3.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 191.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 220.47.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

