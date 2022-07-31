Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Up 43.8% in July

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLHY traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

