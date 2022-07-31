Mizuho Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $529.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $500.00 to $529.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HUM. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $511.44.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $482.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $462.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.43. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $497.47. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Humana will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 18.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

