Mizuho Cuts 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target to $6.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EGHT. Evercore ISI reissued a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.71.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of EGHT opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $580.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.79 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $28,258.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $28,258.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $29,878.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,464.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,834. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

