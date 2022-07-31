Mizuho Cuts FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $250.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $312.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $290.89.

NYSE FLT opened at $220.09 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.37.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

