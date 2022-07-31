Mizuho Cuts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $200.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.64.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $183.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.02. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

