MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Down 52.6% in July

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MJ Stock Up 7.8 %
MJNE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 3,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,733. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. MJ has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.49.
MJ Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MJ (MJNE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.