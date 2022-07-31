MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Down 52.6% in July

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MJ Stock Up 7.8 %

MJNE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 3,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,733. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. MJ has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc, a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products, management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

