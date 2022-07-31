MKM Partners Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $770.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $700.00 to $770.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $742.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $703.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $641.35 and its 200-day moving average is $658.44.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,778,000. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after buying an additional 536,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after buying an additional 422,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $194,291,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

