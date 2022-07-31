MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.41-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $740.00 million-$800.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.68 million.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,822. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.22.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in MKS Instruments by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Stories

