Mochi Market 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,916.00 (MOMA)

Mochi Market (MOMA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Mochi Market has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Mochi Market coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Mochi Market has a market capitalization of $143,956.25 and $11,916.00 worth of Mochi Market was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mochi Market Coin Profile

Mochi Market (MOMA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. Mochi Market’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,014,352 coins. Mochi Market’s official Twitter account is @MarketMochi.

Buying and Selling Mochi Market

According to CryptoCompare, “Mochi.Market is a fully-decentralized multi-chain NFT exchange ecosystem. The Mochi.Market will be launched initially on Binance Smart Chain (“BSC”), followed by other chains such as Harmony, Solana, Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Near, and popular layer 2 protocols. Mochi.Market envisions to be the multi-chain decentralized exchange ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (“NFT”). It aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of NFT to solve real-world problems by offering practical and innovative solutions, which bring NFTs to the masses. Abstract Mochi.Market is the first product of Mochilab.org – a team dedicated to developing practical and innovative technological solutions to enable a seamless web3 NFT economy. “

