MonaCoin Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $37.60 million and approximately $88,610.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,869.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.54 or 0.07199852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00166428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00020986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00260542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00660683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00615651 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005734 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

