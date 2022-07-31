Monetha (MTH) 24-Hour Volume Tops $282,576.00

Monetha (MTH) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monetha has traded up 58% against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $282,576.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monetha Coin Profile

MTH is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

