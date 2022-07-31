Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Holdings Cut by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,687 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 534,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director James K. Price purchased 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,026.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,678,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James K. Price purchased 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $499,849.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,019,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,203,025.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James K. Price acquired 11,807 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $500,026.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,678,519.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEG opened at $40.12 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $80.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.