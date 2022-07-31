Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives $48.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

MEG opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $80.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James K. Price bought 11,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,026.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,678,519.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price acquired 11,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,026.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,678,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Price acquired 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $499,849.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,019,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,203,025.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 162,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading

