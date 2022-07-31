Morgan Stanley Cuts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $53.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TENB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $67,265.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $67,265.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,832 shares of company stock worth $4,674,217. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,302,000 after purchasing an additional 163,682 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tenable by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111,941 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Tenable by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,004,000 after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

