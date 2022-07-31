Morgan Stanley Raises PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $81.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,545 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

