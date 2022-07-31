Morgan Stanley Trims Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Target Price to CHF 6

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a CHF 4 price target (down previously from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.84.

NYSE:CS opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.44. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

