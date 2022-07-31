Morpheus Labs Tops One Day Trading Volume of $165,050.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $165,050.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,763.73 or 1.00004466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00131123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00033249 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 509,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io.

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

