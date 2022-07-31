MotaCoin (MOTA) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $157,512.61 and approximately $1,015.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MotaCoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00606346 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,763.73 or 1.00004466 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.
MotaCoin Profile
MotaCoin is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,441,904 coins and its circulating supply is 55,235,658 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MotaCoin
