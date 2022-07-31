Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (MCBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBIGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

