Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (MCBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Down 3.4 %
Mountain Commerce Bancorp stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.