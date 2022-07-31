MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 0.2 %

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$57.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.26. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$45.20 and a 12 month high of C$72.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MTY. National Bankshares dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.75.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Further Reading

