Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,295 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 229.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average is $67.52.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Newmont from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

