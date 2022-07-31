Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 1,825 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,615 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up 2.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $62.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

