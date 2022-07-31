MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.85

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $12.30. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 93,083 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86.

MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 73.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 111,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in MV Oil Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 76,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period.

About MV Oil Trust

(Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.