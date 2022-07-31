Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $286,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $907,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,443 shares of company stock valued at $13,291,621. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.55.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

