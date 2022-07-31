Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,768 shares of company stock worth $55,991,254. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $858.05.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $891.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $845.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $931.11 billion, a PE ratio of 107.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

