Nadler Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 72,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,669,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Stone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,218,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IVV opened at $414.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.33. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

