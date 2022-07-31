Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,174 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 5.1% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $206.25 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

