Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $88.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average of $90.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

