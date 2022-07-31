Nadler Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.71 and a 200 day moving average of $148.28. The firm has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

