Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 765 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $247,998,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 661.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

