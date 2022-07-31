Nadler Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $247.47 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $132.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.78 and its 200-day moving average is $239.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

