Nafter (NAFT) Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nafter (NAFT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Nafter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nafter has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nafter has a total market capitalization of $724,199.11 and $10,125.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00606087 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015210 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00037978 BTC.
Nafter Coin Profile
Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp.
