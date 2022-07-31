NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Short Interest Down 30.9% in July

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the June 30th total of 275,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NNVC opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.58. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $7.86.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

NanoViricides Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.

