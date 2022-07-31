NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Short Interest Down 30.9% in July

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the June 30th total of 275,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
Shares of NNVC opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.58. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $7.86.
NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.
