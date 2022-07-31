National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Up 133.8% in July

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

National Australia Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

NABZY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 116,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,349. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.43%.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.