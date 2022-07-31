National Bank Financial Lowers First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$35.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FNLIF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.20.

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNLIF opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $37.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

