National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 174.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,871 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $19,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.3 %

GD opened at $226.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.14 and its 200 day moving average is $225.64. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

