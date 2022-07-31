National Bank of Canada FI Has $16.48 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in 3M by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

