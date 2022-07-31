National Bank of Canada FI Has $20.76 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,725 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 106,403 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 347,044 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 91,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,457 shares of company stock valued at $14,097,936 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $108.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

