National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,841 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $18,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.90.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $183.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.21 and its 200 day moving average is $183.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

