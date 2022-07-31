Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FATE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.09.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of FATE opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $97.43.

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,497.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 17,158 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $518,686.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,381.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,497.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,082 shares of company stock worth $1,646,106. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $190,686,000. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,963 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,680,000 after acquiring an additional 762,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after acquiring an additional 753,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,012,000 after purchasing an additional 676,015 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

