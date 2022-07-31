Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Short Interest Update

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the June 30th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Nerdy Price Performance

NYSE:NRDY opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. Nerdy has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $415.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $195,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,105,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,270,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,050,405.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $195,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,037,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,105,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,095,965 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,291 and have sold 70,850 shares valued at $212,401. 31.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nerdy by 108,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nerdy

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.