Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Down 55.4% in July

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the June 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Neste Oyj Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Neste Oyj stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 22,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,435. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $32.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NTOIY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($76.53) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Neste Oyj from €53.00 ($54.08) to €55.00 ($56.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Neste Oyj from €47.00 ($47.96) to €50.00 ($51.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Neste Oyj from €49.00 ($50.00) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neste Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

