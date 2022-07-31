NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Trimmed by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP opened at $71.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.88.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

