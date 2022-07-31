Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Network-1 Technologies stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,663 shares during the period. Network-1 Technologies comprises 1.2% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.34% of Network-1 Technologies worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Network-1 Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. 3,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.31. Network-1 Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $3.19.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

